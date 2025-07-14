Trump threatens Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship in Truth Social post

President Donald Trump recently posted online that he is thinking about removing the citizenship of Rosie O’Donnell. Taking to his Truth Social platform, he expressed his disdain for the comedian.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Though it is unclear what exactly prompted Trump’s comment, O’Donnell did post a video to TikTok last week criticizing the Trump administration and its response to the deadly floods in Texas.

In the video, she is seen commenting on how tragic the disaster is and how the president’s policy decisions made the situation worse.

“When the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weather-forecasting abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis,” said O’Donnell.

She then went on to condemn the president and some Republicans for signing the so-called “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which is intended to cut funding and programs across all federal government departments.

“He’s put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill he just signed into law,” said O’Donnell.

O’Donnell, who was born in the United States and recently moved to Ireland after the 2024 presidential election, responded to Trump’s comment about her status on Instagram by calling him “King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan” and saying the president could never silence her.

This online interaction seemingly continued the decades-long feud between the two, which began in 2006 when O’Donnell claimed the then-businessman went bankrupt and called Trump a “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie.”