Barack Obama joins Michelle Obama’s podcast, jokes about divorce rumors: ‘She took me back!’

On the latest episode of “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” a video podcast hosted by, obviously Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, the latest guest is none other than Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States of America, and even more obviously, husband to the Forever First Lady, Michelle.

The two have been dogged by divorce rumors for what feels like years, sometimes spurred by Michelle’s candid and honest commentary on their marriage and relationship, other times spurred by their lack of attendance together at events. When Michelle didn’t attend the second inauguration for President Trump in January 2025, the rumor mill churned that there was trouble in paradise for the former First Couple, though Michelle cleared it up later by stating she didn’t want to be there.

Well, it looks like Michelle and Barack decided to go ahead and put the rumors to bed and use Michelle’s platform, which happens to be produced by the couple’s production company, Higher Ground (smartly keeping the attention on their own products), to pop out and show people that they’re still very much married.

“We’ve got a very special guest today. Very, very special…” started Michelle. “Someone near and dear to my heart.”

“This is the episode that everyone’s been waiting for,” said Robinson.

As Obama came out and gave his wife a hug and kiss, Craig Robinson cut RIGHT to the chase.

“Wait, you guys like each other???” he joked.

“That’s the rumor mill,” shot back Michelle. “It’s my HUSBAND, y’all!”

Barack joked, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while!

Robinson then shared that it was nice to have them both in the room together, to which Michelle pointed out that when they’re not, “folks think we’re divorced.”

And to make sure everybody understood that they’re together-together, Michelle tied it up with a bow:

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man. And we’ve had some really hard times. So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Well, alright.

Glad to see the First Couple not only addressing rumors, but having some fun with them.

Check out the full episode of “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” with special guest Barack Obama, out now, to hear more of the convo.