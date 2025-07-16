Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows — even TDE’s Punch is confused

This week, Nicki Minaj and SZA caught fans off guard with an unexpected back-and-forth on X (formerly Twitter). The source of the tension is unclear, and apparently, even Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) president Terrence “Punch” Henderson is unsure why he’s been pulled into the crossfire. In a conversation with journalist Lauren LoRosa, Punch offered some behind-the-scenes insight that could provide context to the beef.

“He said, ‘Back in 2020, Nicki Minaj reached out for a SZA feature on a song,’” LoRosa shared. “He responded and told Nicki Minaj that SZA was in album mode heavy and that he would get it over to her and that was it. They never spoke again. Feature didn’t happen, but he says he’s lost after that as well.”

SZA vs. Nicki Minaj, how it all unfolded:

On July 15, Minaj took to X, accusing Punch of “bullying” her. While many believed this was a reaction to his cryptic tweet—“Broken Barbies”—used to promote one of his artists’ songs, Minaj implied the issue goes much deeper.

“So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY,” she wrote. “On a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion.”

Shortly after Minaj’s tweets, SZA appeared to weigh in with a subtle but pointed message: “Mercury retrograde.. don’t take the bait lol silly goose.”

Minaj didn’t hesitate to fire back, clearly catching the subliminal. She addressed the “Snooze” singer directly, escalating the situation with a string of harsh tweets.

Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez

Liar liar pants on fire.

Sounding like a fkng dead dog. https://t.co/wxRCnecRgs — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 15, 2025

Among the jabs, Minaj claimed SZA looked and sounded like “she got stung by a f***ing bee,” and criticized her for jumping in at the wrong moment.

“When I’m discussing the abuse I’ve suffered at the hands of ANY man, if you as a woman choose to get in the field, you’re going to leave bloody. (Figuratively speaking of course),” Minaj tweeted.

She didn’t stop there. The “Super Bass” rapper called out SZA’s appearance, her success, and even questioned the artistic integrity behind her chart-smashing SOS album, which is now 9x Platinum and held a historic 80-week run in the Billboard 200’s Top 10, surpassing Micheal Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you… pic.twitter.com/0fKGvT1Zow — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 16, 2025

“B—h put out a whole new album as a deluxe to an already existing album that was out for like a year or 2 so the original album could break records,” Nicki said of the achievement . “Like what in the insecure lack of morals & integrity you doing? I thought she was like a real artist? Girl bye.”

While SZA didn’t respond to Nicki directly, she did push back against the Barbs—Minaj’s notoriously vocal fanbase—after they began targeting her online.

I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME FUCKING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!! https://t.co/g4olWPzArK — SZA (@sza) July 15, 2025

Eventually, SZA seemed to distance herself from the entire situation, tweeting: “Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night !”