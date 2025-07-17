Akon says his ‘Akon City’ project in Senegal is under attack by misinformation but is still happening

Producer, singer, rapper, and developer Akon is clearing up any rumors and confusion about his ongoing “Akon City” project in Senegal after reports surfaced that the $6 billion project was being cancelled, with the land being reclaimed by the state-run entity in Senegal due to missed payments and slow development.

“Akon City” was initially announced by the artist in 2018 as a “real-life Wakanda,” a reference to the fictional homeland of Black Panther from Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster film, “Black Panther,” and the 2022 follow-up, “Wakanda Forever.” The plans for the city include a university, a hospital, among other developments to be powered entirely by solar energy. Akon was granted 136 acres in Mbodiène, and a basketball court and information center have been built thus far.

Following the reports of the alleged cancellation, Akon is speaking out. According to TMZ, Akon says the project is very much still happening.

When asked if the project has been abandoned, Akon shot back firmly, “It’s impossible.” He said, “It is my purpose to develop Africa, and that project is part of that development.”

He also made it clear that he believes a lot of bad information is being spread on the internet about the project.

“Akon City project is under attack. The impact that it’s gonna do for Africa has kind of shaken up a lot of agendas. So you’re gonna see a lot of misinformation on the Internet. And I would advise that, you know, it’s untrue. But for the most part, the project is a city, so it’s not going to stop.”

He continued, “When you’re doing something that big in Africa, specifically with all these agendas tied to it, they got to try to discredit it for it not to happen.”

Akon also spoke about the country album he teased earlier this year, saying that it’s 60 percent done and is being recorded in Nashville, “the right way,” with Rascal Flats singer/songwriter Gary LeVox.