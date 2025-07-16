SZA is sounding the alarm on AI and research shows she’s not wrong

By now, you’ve probably scrolled past at least one think piece or panel about the promise of artificial intelligence (AI). The hype is everywhere, from Silicon Valley to social media timelines. But SZA says she’s not falling for it as she points out the dangers of AI.

On Tuesday, the “SOS” singer took to Instagram to share a meme of The X-Files’ Dana Scully saying, “Yeah, I use AI. Actual Imagination.” Additionally, SZA added her own caption, writing: “AI is killing and polluting Black and Brown cities. None of you care ‘cause [you’re] codependent on a machine. Have a great life,” per Billboard.

Her post was more than just a punchy meme or rant. It was a warning, and she was not wrong.

While tech giants rave about AI being the future, the present reality is much grimmer for communities of color. Environmental racism isn’t new, but AI is giving it a digital upgrade. According to MIT News, AI’s hunger for electricity and water is pushing already-vulnerable ecosystems to the brink, and, as usual, it’s Black, Brown, immigrant, and low-income communities bearing the brunt.

For instance, Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, set up a supercomputer in Memphis, Tennessee, last year. But instead of bringing opportunity, it’s bringing pollution. The Guardian reports that the facility is now one of the largest air polluters in the county and is conveniently located near historically Black neighborhoods that already battle elevated cancer rates, asthma, and shortened life spans. Boxtown, one of those communities, faces poor air quality as a result of a nearby industrial plant. Now, they’re also inhaling emissions from a facility that, according to the NAACP, never even had the proper permits.

“We cannot afford to normalize this kind of environmental injustice, where billion-dollar companies set up polluting operations in Black neighborhoods without any permits and think they’ll get away with it,” said Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s president, to The New York Times.

“Please google how much energy and pollution it takes to run Ai,” SZA wrote in a seperate Instagram Story post. “Please google the beautiful black cities like Memphis that are SUFFERING because of twitters new Ai system. PLEASE JUST GOOGLE ENVIRONMENTAL RACISM. AI doesn’t give a f**k if you live or die I promise. THERE IS A PRICE FOR CONVENIENCE AND BLACK AND BROWN [people] WILL PAY THE BRUNT OF IT EVERY-TIME.”

But with the rise of AI, it’s not just the environment at stake, it’s our kids.

According to new research from Common Sense Media, 72% of teens have used AI companions, digital bots that text, talk, and, in some cases, play therapist. 31% say they’ve turned to these bots for serious conversations. And 33% say talking to them feels just as (or even more) satisfying as talking to actual humans.

Researchers find this reality very concerning: “We don’t want kids to feel like they should be confiding or going to AI companions in lieu of a friend, a parent or a qualified professional,” said Michael Robb, who led the study.

And to be clear: these bots don’t challenge users. They don’t teach empathy, boundaries, or body language. They’re programmed to please. “In the real world, there are all kinds of social cues that kids have to both interpret and get used to and learn how to respond to,” Robb added. “When you encounter friction or difficulty in real world interactions, you’re going to be less prepared.”

Ultimately, as the industry barrels forward, folks like SZA are flagging the right questions.