Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson hard launch their relationship

It looks like it’s a lover girl summer for rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Last night, the “Body” rapper and NBA star Klay Thompson confirmed the growing romance rumors at her non-profit organization, Pete & Thomas Foundation’s inaugural gala.

The couple coordinated in sleek all-black looks as they made their red carpet debut. Megan Thee Stallion sported a black Off-White gown with shimmering detailing while Thompson opted for a classic tux and bow-tie combo by Tom Ford. Sharing smiles and kisses on the red carpet, the rapper couldn’t help but share her glee as she spoke with media outlets.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she told Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

While Megan says she’s not ready to reveal the details of when and how she met the four-time NBA champion, she likened the moment to a scene in a movie.

“It was such a meet-cute. It was like a f***ing movie,” she gushed to People magazine. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

The couple’s official debut comes days after romance rumors began to swirl on social media. On July 13, Thompson shared an Instagram carousel post featuring pictures of him kissing and holding hands with a woman whom fans presumed was Megan Thee Stallion.

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” the Pete & Thomas Foundation founder added of her relationship with Thompson.

Inspired by her late parents Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas, the foundation’s gala was held to “provide resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities” in Houston and worldwide.

“I feel like they can see what I’m doing right now,” Megan said, reflecting on her work to honor her family’s legacy, per People magazine. “I feel like they’re looking down on me from heaven, and I feel like they’re like, ‘Yes, daughter!’”

From her mother to her great-grandmother to her father, the Houston rapper says she could feel like she’s making her family proud.

“I feel like my momma’s so happy. I feel like she is clapping,” she concluded. “I feel like my daddy is like, ‘this is exactly what I knew my child was gonna do.’ I feel like they’re super proud.”