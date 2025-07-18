Trump absolutely loved’ hearing that ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ is being cancelled 

President Trump decided to share his thoughts on CBS canceling “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and ending the franchise started in 1993 with David Letterman, announced Thursday.

Via his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. He has even less talent than Colbert!”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has held the number one slot in late-night talk shows since 2017 making it the most watched show in late-night, according to the New York Times.

Colbert announced to his crowd that his show would be ending in May 2026, when his contract expired. According to a statement from CBS executives, it was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” They also stressed that it had nothing to do with other matters happening at Paramount.

“It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount. Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult.”

The other matters happening at Paramount refer to the multi-billion dollar merger with studio SkyDance that the company is trying to close, one that would have to be signed off by the Trump administration; the merger requires the approval of the Federal Communications Commission.

In announcing the cancellation during a live taping of his show, Colbert praised network executives at CBS and thanked the audience, the band, and all who made the show work. Colbert, a native of Charleston, SC, previously appeared on The Daily Show and is the author of multiple bestselling books.