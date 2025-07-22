Malcolm-Jamal Warner died of asphyxia in Costa Rica after ocean current pulled him under; bystanders tried to save him

Beloved actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54. Authorities in Costa Rica confirmed that Warner drowned after being swept away by a strong ocean current near Cocles Beach in the Limón province.

According to a statement obtained by People from Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Warner “entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current,” based on preliminary reports. Though bystanders were able to rescue him and bring him to shore, efforts by the Costa Rican Red Cross to revive him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has been officially ruled as “asphyxia by submersion,” which occurs when the body is deprived of oxygen due to drowning. Asphyxia can lead to organ failure and, ultimately, death when oxygen is blocked or cannot be properly taken in.

Warner’s passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community and among fans who grew up watching his portrayal of a smart, funny, and relatable young Black teen on one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time. Off-screen, Warner was known for his artistry, activism, poetry, and continued presence in television and film over the years. He had recently launched a podcast entitled Not All Hood, which expanded on our understanding of the diversity of Black identity.

His death is not only a tremendous loss to Black Hollywood, but also to generations of viewers who saw themselves reflected in his work.

He is survived by his wife and young daughter.