Chloe Bailey says Ryan Coogler’s film ‘Sinners’ reminds her of the entertainment industry

The themes in Ryan Coogler’s film “Sinners” sparked weeks of discourse on social media timelines and in intellectual circles. Set in the Mississippi Delta, Michael B. Jordan and Coogler’s film spotlights music, spirituality, Black culture, and more. However, for Chloe Bailey, the vampire horror film reminded her of another element: the entertainment industry.

“Can I be honest? After ‘Sinners,’ I cried,” Bailey said during a TikTok Live. “It just reminds you so much of the industry, right? And it’s like you could have a gift, like he did with his guitar. And like they said, when he’s singing, he’s honoring his ancestors and uplifting, and all of that. But then it also attracts the not good. So it’s like, in order for him to be successful, the vampires were telling him he has to sell out.”

“It’s exactly like things that I see and go through every day, and that’s why I just broke down crying, because it was showing like the people who decided not to go to the other side were in there fighting for their lives,” she continued. “They were in there going through it all. The ones who did give in were outside celebrating and having a good time, and got things quicker and things like that.”

Unfortunately, the film reminded her of what she says is a daily reality, that “no matter how hard you work. No matter how good of a person you are. No matter how talented you are, sometimes that’s not enough to get you to places that you need to be.”

“I feel like anyone who has a gift and has something that they truly, truly, love, but feels like it’s not coming to them in the time that they want it, because they’re moving in the right ways where they don’t like to give in, it’s harder. And then you have so many things tempting you, like the vampires.”

Admitting that she cried for nearly an hour after the movie, Bailey praised the film.

“I absolutely loved it. It was so deep. I thought it was done so beautifully. And I’m just really proud of everyone who was a part of it,” she concluded.