GloRilla arrested in Georgia on two felony drug charges after home was robbed

The Memphis rapper’s Atlanta-area home was burglarized, and while police investigated that crime, they found marijuana in her closet.

Panama Jackson
Jul 24, 2025
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 19: Rapper GloRilla performs during halftime of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

GloRilla, the rapper born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was the recent victim of a crime and ended up being the one put in jail. Hollon’, what? 

On the morning of July 19 at around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the Forsyth County (north metro Atlanta), Ga., home of GloRilla. According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV, three intruders broke into her home and, while burglarizing it, somebody inside the home–not Glo; she wasn’t at the home at the time of the robbery—shot at them and they fled. It is not believed that any of the intruders were shot. 

During the investigation into the robbery, deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s department smelled drugs and found “a significant amount of marijuana” in the closet of the rapper’s master bedroom. According to TMZ, GloRilla was subsequently charged with possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce. Both charges are felonies in Georgia. 

On Tuesday, GloRilla turned herself into the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office and was released a short time later after paying a $22,260 bond. 

This isn’t GloRilla’s first brush with the law in Georgia. In April 2024, the “Yeah Glo!” rapper was arrested for a DUI in neighboring Gwinnett County after making an illegal U-turn and then failing a sobriety test. The police also found marijuana and an open alcoholic beverage after searching the vehicle. 

