Red Lobster CEO shares about the quick reaction to the seafood boil controversy: ‘We listen intently’

Red Lobster’s CEO, Damola Adamolekun, lives for the comments section.

During a Wednesday, July 23rd appearance on “Good Morning America,” the 36-year-old CEO shared that after considering customer feedback and implementing changes in record time, the key to saving the struggling seafood chain has been simple: Listen to the people, then move fast.

“We read the comments. My marketing team does, and I do personally,” Adamolekun said during the segment. “I read the comments and see what people are saying, and we try to react really quickly to deliver people what they want.”

As an example, the CEO pointed to the restaurant’s new seafood boils, which arrived on the menu in June. Initially offered in two varieties—Mariner’s Boil, inspired by New England seafood for $45 and the slightly smaller Sailor’s Boil, based on a more traditional Southern style for $24—customers quickly weighed in online to demand more flavor, spice, and bigger portions.

“There was a group of people saying, ‘We want more spice, more heat, more flavor options,’” he recalled.

Within a week, he said Red Lobster added spicy and extra-spicy levels, along with new flavor options like Old Bay and Parmesan and Cajun sausage.

“We did that within a week,” Adamolekun added. “Which is almost impossible. It’s almost unheard of, right?”

“But it’s a credit to our teams,” he continued. “It’s a credit to the agility, to the strength of the team, the adaptability of the team, and how badly we wanted to get it out there quickly for our guests, that we were able to get that done.”

He’s also since heard from his customer base that he may have gotten it right. Just like legions of seafood fans were quick to call the viral seafood boils out, they have also been quick to applaud Red Lobster and Adamolekun for moving so quickly.

“We’re listening, we’re reading the comments,” he added. “My CMO says, ‘Keep commenting and we’ll keep cracking.’ So we’ll say that, and we’ll keep moving.”

However, there is one consistent bit of customer feedback the chain keeps receiving that Adamolekun may not be budging on anytime soon: the fate of unlimited shrimp.

“Look, we don’t have any plans to bring it back,” he said. “But what I will say is this, we listen intently to the customer comments.”