5 Black reality TV couples who had us swooning over them, who are still together

There’s something radical about watching Black people fall in love on reality TV. In a genre built on spectacle, clichés, and cultural erasure, seeing Black love unfold onscreen still feels rare, delicate, and powerful. When it happens, especially on dating competition shows, it isn’t just entertainment. It’s cultural commentary, history in motion, and sometimes, it’s a miracle.

Season 7 of “Love Island USA” reminded us just how far we’ve come. Chelley and Ace’s steamy chemistry, Taylor and Clarke’s soft connection, and Olandria’s epic journey didn’t just give us summer drama; they gave us texture. They made it impossible to flatten Black romance into a single storyline. And they did so in front of millions, while the mics were hot and the stakes were high.

But they aren’t the first. From the long-running “The Bachelor” franchise to Netflix’s many offerings like “Too Hot to Handle,” “Love is Blind,” and “Perfect Match,” and beyond, others walked (and stumbled) so these islanders could run. They didn’t always get fair edits or happy endings, but what they gave us was even more valuable: proof that Black people are here, choosing to be seen and vulnerable.

Rachel Lindsay made history in 2017 as the first Black “Bachelorette,” gracefully shouldering the burden of representation while on her quest for love. Matt James followed in 2021 as the first Black “Bachelor,” navigating race, backlash, and ultimately, heartbreak. A year before his groundbreaking season, Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew became the first Black couple to win “Love Island USA” in the show’s second season and the first for the entire franchise. Later, Mimii and Josh became the first all-Black couple to win “Love Island UK” in 2024. Neither relationship lasted, but they remain cemented as legends.

Say what you will about dating shows, but anyone willing to fall in love on national TV is offering us something precious: a glimpse at what it means to be human in real time. It’s messy. It’s moving. And when it’s Black? It can be revolutionary.

So here’s to the ones who have dared to try in the public eye. The ones who let us watch and let us in. And the ones who made us believe, even for a moment, that love could be real, even when the cameras are rolling. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the top Black reality-TV couples who have come along that are still together.

Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxa

(Photo credit: Uche Nwosu Instagram)

MTV’s “Are You The One” Season 6

Uche and Clinton met on MTV’s “Are You the One?” Season 6 in 2017, where their connection was able to break through the noise with a tender depth. Viewers rooted for them from day one, and when they tied the knot in 2021, it felt like a collective win for their hive.

Tiffany Pennywell Brown and Brett Brown

(Photo credit: Tiffany Pennywell Brown Instagram)

Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” Season 4

The breakout couple of “Love Is Blind” Season 4, Brett and Tiffany connected instantly in the pods in 2022, winning viewers over with their effortless chemistry and mutually grown chill energy. The pair managed to walk down the aisle without a single scandal and remain married and thriving.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham

(Photo credit: Serena Page Instagram)

Peacock’s “Love Island USA” Season 6

Crowned winners of “Love Island USA” Season 6 in 2024, Serena and Kordell took viewers for a ride that saw some of the franchise’s biggest romantic drama. However, their steady connection which saw them return to each other after fall outs, made them breakout stars. Today they continue to be a stylish power couple appearing in campaigns alongside each other and the new “Love Island” spin off “After the Villa.”

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland

(Photo credit: AD Instagram)

Netflix’s “The Perfect Match” Season 3

While AD and Ollie starred on “Love is Blind” and “Love is Blind UK,” respectively, to no avail, they managed to meet, fall in love, and get engaged on “The Perfect Match” Season 3. Since their season has yet to arrive, we still don’t know if this development means they won. We do know they have plenty to celebrate, as they are also expecting. The couple’s love story has become one of Netflix’s most heartwarming reality TV legacies to date.

Jadejha Edwards and Darian Holt

(Photo credit: Jadejha Edwards Instagram)

Netflix’s “The Circle” Season 7

Jadejha and Darian are another Netflix couple whose love story is certainly one for the books. The pair met on “The Circle” Season 7, where Jadejha famously declared, before they ever met face-to-face, that Darian was her husband based on his profile pic alone. “The Circle” is not a dating show; however, contestants are meant to form connections. They didn’t win the show, but they certainly won each other’s hearts. After getting engaged, the two tied the knot earlier this year in a glamorous ceremony in Texas, well attended by Netflix stars.