‘Love is Blind’ favorites Brett and Tiffany Brown celebrate two years of marriage

If you can believe it, it’s already been two years since Brett and Tiffany from Netflix’s “Love is Blind” tied the knot on reality television.

The pair, who met, got engaged, and were married on season four of the reality dating series, celebrated their second wedding anniversary on May 7 with joint Instagram posts.

“Two years ago, we said ‘I Do’ and sealed our forever as ‘The Browns’. Who would’ve thought a reality TV show would lead us to our happily ever after?” the couple wrote in the post that included shots of them in Kyoto, Japan. “We’ve explored the world, created unforgettable memories, and built a rock-solid foundation of laughter, trust, and unconditional love.”

They continued, “Imperfectly perfect for each other, we’re proud to be living life on our own terms and savoring every moment together. Cheers to many more days of showing up for each other, making memories, and writing our own love story.”

They wrapped up their caption by adding, “And to our friends and family who’ve supported us along the way, thank you for being part of our journey. We’re grateful for your love and encouragement. Happy 2nd Anniversary, to us! 🥂With Love, The Browns.”

Leading up to their anniversary, the couple traveled to Japan and shared shots from their trip in several Instagram posts. The Browns took in the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, sites around Tokyo, and more.

Since first meeting through a wall on the show, the two have led busy lives and kept fans updated through social media. Some of their relationship highlights have included trips to Cartagena, Colombia and Toronto, Ontario; the Black Sugar Love Experience; and a photo spread in MunaLuchi Bride magazine.

Among many stunning looks for the MunaLuchi cover shoot, Tiffany wore a piece created by Black wedding dress designer Laurie Underwood of Laury Bride.

The Browns gave MunaLuchi an in-depth look at their journey from the pods to happily married. They also hint that a second wedding — this one without a film crew — could be in the works. Most importantly, they believe love remains blind two years into their marriage. They said theirs is a case of “stars aligning.” Brett said, “I think that we would not have met any other way, considering we lived in two different cities. But yes, I believe that love can be blind.”

Tiffany said, “I will say love can be blind, but I think you just have to have your experience out there in the dating world and realize that looks aren’t everything. I went into this situation looking for more than just how somebody looked. I was looking for how they treated me, how they made me feel. And if you are in that mind state, then yes, love can be blind.”