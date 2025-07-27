Beyoncé ends Cowboy Carter tour with Destiny’s Child reunion—and the crowd lost it

For one night only, Destiny’s Child was reunited.

On Saturday, Beyoncé concluded her “Cowboy Carter Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit” tour by bringing out her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland, 44, and Michelle Williams, 46. When the three appeared on stage together side by side, you could hear Beyoncé, 43, over the roar of shocked fans in the arena, say “Destiny’s Child, b*tch,” into the mic.

The trio sang two of their throwback hits, opening the performance with “Lose My Breath,” which undoubtedly included the iconic strut from the song’s music video, and ending with “Bootylicious.” The girl group also performed “Energy” from Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album. After the crowd relived the glory of the ’90s girl group, the show transitioned to Blue Ivy Carter’s solo, where she dances to her mother’s 2006 single “Deja Vu.” Some watchers noted that the Destiny’s Child women were passing the torch to Beyoncé’s eldest daughter.

Plenty of Beyhive members who missed out on the surprise reunion were not afraid to express their grievances online. Even celebrities, like the rapper JT, had something to say.

“Everybody I know sleep I’m bout to get on the phone with 911 this is an emergency,” the former City Girls member posted on X.

"Destiny Childs bitch" yes sister do that one but at the same time you dead ass wrong! Ughhhh my girls looked sooooo good!!!!! I hope Tina made the outfits, like I'm gagggggingggggg! Everybody I know sleep I'm bout to get on the phone with 911 this is an emergency😭😭😭😭😭😭 — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) July 27, 2025

Fans may remember the last time the group reunited was at Coachella in 2018, when Beyoncé headlined the music festival. The show was dubbed “Beychella,” honoring the singer as the first Black woman to get the top billing. That night, Rowland and Williams joined her onstage in camouflaged get-up and sang “Lose My Breath,” “Soldier,” and “Say My Name.”

The Cowboy Carter final show also included performances from Jay-Z and Shaboozey. Jay-Z has joined his wife onstage at this tour already to perform their collaborations, “Drunk in Love” and “Crazy in Love,” as well as his hit song from his joint “Watch the Throne” album with Kanye West, “N*ggas in Paris.” Shaboozey came and sang his verse on “Sweet Honey Buckin,” one of his two features on the Cowboy Carter album.