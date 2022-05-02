Kelly Rowland addresses rumors of Destiny’s Child reunion

The trio of Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams have remained close since they parted ways in 2006.

Music fans have been clamoring for a Destiny’s Child reunion for years. Recently, Kelly Rowland addressed the rumors, neither confirming nor denying that something may be in the works.

Rowland was asked by Entertainment Tonight whether or not she and her Destiny’s Child cohorts Beyoncé and Michelle Williams were getting back together for new music and/or a new tour.

Speculation went into overdrive last August when the official Destiny’s Child Twitter and Facebook accounts each changed their official header image. But Rowland said that the group would not “play with anybody” by dropping subtle hints.

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Feb. 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise,” Rowland said. “I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens. It’s just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise.”

Since their 1997 breakout hit “No, No, No,” Destiny’s Child became one of the biggest-selling girl groups in music history. They’ve sold millions of records thanks to hits like “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Independent Women,” “Survivor,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Soldier.”

Since their last album in 2004, Rowland, Beyoncé, and Williams have remained close friends. They’ve been spotted together numerous times at events and in photographs over the years and even continued collaborating with one another.

Destiny’s Child reunited in 2013 as part of Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime performance. In 2018, the group performed their hits together again as part of Beyonce’s Coachella performance. Rowland and Beyonce appeared on Williams’ 2014 gospel single and video, “Say Yes,” and performed it together at the 2015 Stellar Awards.

The trio has also made cameos in each other’s videos over the years. Rowland and Williams appear together in Beyoncé’s 2007 video, “Get Me Bodied,” and Rowland has also made an appearance in several Beyoncé videos, including “Party,” “Grown Woman,” and “Brown Skin Girl,” which earned a Best Music Video Grammy Award in 2020.

