Ciara receives Beninese citizenship in emotional ceremony: ‘I feel incredibly proud’

The singer got emotional when presented with her certificate, which signifies her new Beninese nationality.

Nhari Djan
Jul 27, 2025
Why did Tiger Woods leave Nike?, Diana Ross YSL, FKA Twigs Calvin Klein ad, Joy Sunday Lancome, Bebe x Ciara, When is NYFW? What is the NYFW schedule?, ​​Caleb McLaughlin Cosmopolitan, CFDA and Sotheby’s “Defining American Style” auction, who designed “The Color Purple” costumes? theGrio.com
Ciara teams up with Bebe for upcoming Fall 2024 collection (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Ciara has deepened her connection to the African continent with a Beninese citizenship.

The artist visited the West African country of Benin this week and left with much more than a souvenir. On Saturday, she received a certificate of citizenship in a ceremony with Beninese government officials such as the Minister of Tourism, Jean Michele Abimbola, and the Minister of Justice and Legislation, Yvon Detchenou.

Also Read:Ciara and Russell Wilson are behind another proposal—this time Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell

“I feel incredibly proud,” the 39-year-old “Level Up” singer said tearfully during the ceremony. “The significance of this moment is so special.”

The trip to Benin was supported by a collaboration with RollingStone Africa and the tour agency, Explore Benin, which has been documenting the artist’s travels to the country’s largest city, Cotonou, and to Ouidah, where the site of the historical Slave Route trail and Door of No Return is located. In a post welcoming Ciara to the country, Explore Benin wrote, “Ciara walks the land of her ancestors for the first time.”

Ciara joins a tradition of other Black American celebrities who are gaining citizenship on the African continent. In 2020, the rapper Ludacris became a citizen of his wife’s native country of Gabon. He and his children now all have Gabonese nationality.

Also Read:Eudoxie and Ludacris celebrate #EudoxieBabyBloom baby shower

In another post from Explore Benin capturing Ciara’s citizenship ceremony, the agency said, “This initiative translates the willingness of Benin to assume its historical responsibility, to reconnect with its children scattered around the world, and to make its territory a land of welcome, memory and future.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About: