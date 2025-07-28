Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour is the highest-grossing country tour ever, earning over $400 million

Once again, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has transformed pop spectacle into a moment of historical and cultural significance.

On July 26, the artist, icon, and cultural institution that is Beyoncé concluded her “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour” at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, bringing the curtain down on a 32-show tour that not only traversed continents but also recharted the boundaries of genre, tradition, and who is allowed to define them.

Packing out stadiums across the country, the tour grossed over $400 million across nine cities and 1.5 million attendees, making it the highest-grossing country tour of all time and the fastest in any genre to reach that staggering figure, according to Billboard.

In doing so, Beyoncé not only reasserted her dominance as a global performer but made it clear that country music has always belonged to Black folks. Her final show was both a celebration and a coronation. Fans were treated to surprise appearances from her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy, Jay-Z, Shaboozey, and the reunited voices of Destiny’s Child, a full-circle moment that bridged generations and genres in a single night.

With this tour, Beyoncé cements her status as the highest-grossing Black artist in history and the highest-grossing R&B artist to date. She is also the first woman and first American act to have two tours gross over $400 million, joining Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and The Rolling Stones, who hold that record. “Cowboy Carter,” or Act 2, follows the star’s Act 1, the “Renaissance” World Tour’s unprecedented $580 million gross in 2023.

In March 2024, the star released her eighth studio album, “Cowboy Carter.” The album was an intentional pivot into the country genre, a space that has historically rejected Beyoncé and Black artists. Featuring both country legends and emerging Black voices, the album (and its subsequent tour) revealed a deep reverence for tradition alongside a willingness to subvert it. Since then, the album has topped charts, won numerous nominations, and was crowned “Album of the Year” at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In both the tour and the album, Beyoncé reclaimed a space that has always had Black fingerprints all over it, despite industry efforts to paint it otherwise. With “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé didn’t simply enter the room. She redesigned it, gave it new light, and insisted we remember who built it in the first place.