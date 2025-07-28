Former Marine Derrick Perry hailed as hero after stopping stabbing rampage at Michigan Walmart

A local former Marine is being hailed as a hero by the community for stepping in during the horrific stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, where 11 people were injured inside the store in what is being called a “terror rampage” by local authorities.

Derrick Perry, 41, who was at the Walmart with family when the stabbing occurred, pulled out his concealed firearm and held the suspect—42-year-old Bradford James Gille—at bay outside of the store until the Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies arrived. Perry is being credited with potentially saving the lives of additional victims with his quick and decisive actions. Viral cellphone footage of the incident outside shows Perry approaching Gille as he and others yell at him to throw down his knife.

Traverse City Police Chief Lauren Gilbert said that Perry’s quick and decisive actions may have saved lives. “Had he not stepped in when he did, the situation could’ve turned much worse. He likely saved lives,” she said.

At 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, local authorities began receiving phone calls of a stabbing at the Walmart. In total, 11 people were stabbed ranging in ages from 29 to 84. Seven people are in fair condition and four are in serious condition, according to NBC News. Local authorities intend to pursue a terrorism charge in addition to 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Many people praised Perry’s actions with many calling him a hero; some commenters on social media have even called for him to receive a Presidential Medal of Honor. Many cited his Marine Corps training as being vital to his willingness to step into the situation.

On a Traverse City Facebook group, a woman claiming to be Perry’s daughter-in-law posted that he was a hero: “So happy to be this man’s daughter in law! True hero! So proud of him for protecting so many today.” His daughter said, “Proud daughter moment.”

Most people were glad that he was getting the recognition for being the man who stepped into a dangerous situation.

One commenter who seemed to know the Perry family summed up the vast majority of the response to Perry’s heroic actions, saying on Facebook, “Thank you for being selfless! You are a true hero and this town is blessed for people like you. This is what makes our town a true community! We have the best people and we will never let something like this define us!”