‘I lost my big brother, but I gained an angel’: Keshia Knight Pulliam remembers Malcolm-Jamal Warner

It’s been a week since the tragic news of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s passing following a drowning incident in Costa Rica. While fans continue to process the loss, those closest to the beloved actor are navigating a much deeper grief.

Among them is Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Warner’s little sister, Rudy Huxtable, on “The Cosby Show.” On Sunday evening, she broke her silence, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her longtime friend and co-star.

“A week ago, I lost my big brother, but I gained an angel… I love you… I miss you,” she captioned a video of Warner playing the bass guitar on stage. The video also briefly flashes to a clip of what appears to be Pulliam and Warner’s daughters walking with a horse on a farm.

“We got our girls,” the actress concluded the caption.

One month before Warner’s death, Pulliam appeared on his podcast “Not All Hood,” where they discussed their friendship beyond the 1992 sitcom.

“She is more than my friend, she is family. Our bond goes way beyond ‘The Cosby Show,’ Warner said on the podcast. “We have both managed to navigate through the murky waters of child stardom with our souls and dignity intact.”

“He’s stuck with me for life,” Pulliam added jokingly, reflecting on their familial bond. “I’m grateful that we have those moments with our families and our kids, and our daughters adore each other.”

“It’s so surreal to me that we have this kind of relationship as parents, and we see our next generation have this bond at such a young age,” Warner said at the time.

The pair revealed that their daughters were born three months apart, a factor they think played a role in not only the children’s close relationship but also their own.

In a separate Instagram story, the actress acknowledged the calls and messages she has received since Warner’s passing.

“Thank you for every text call and all of the love that you have sent my way,” she wrote. “I’ve just needed a moment…”