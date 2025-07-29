Rymir Satterthwaite dropped his lawsuit against Jay-Z, says he’s not stopping his fight

30-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims to be Jay-Z’s son, recently withdrew his federal lawsuit against the rapper. 

The Rymir Satterthwaite vs. Jay-Z saga may be over…for now.

This week, Satterthwaite dropped his federal lawsuit against the New York rapper.

“I did withdraw my case,” Satterthwaite revealed in an Instagram video update. “ It’s for a reason, y’all. It’s not because I’m stopping or am not going to refile it. [There’s] just a lot going on behind closed doors. But that’s only one case that we withdrew. I have not stopped my fight.”

For years, Satterthwaite has claimed Jay-Z as his father, with a long history of public claims against Jay-Z. In May, the 30-year-old filed his latest legal complaint against the rapper, alleging fraud, manipulation, and intimidation against his alleged father, who he claims has consciously avoided taking a paternity test. According to Satterthwaite, the lawsuit is not about reparational child support but rather reparations for the emotional distress and reputational harm caused by Jay-Z’s “committed fraud upon multiple courts, misrepresented facts, interfered with procedural due process, and exploited legal systems.”

“We got to step back and play chess, not checkers,” Satterthwaite said of his lawsuit withdrawal. 

As previously reported by theGrio, earlier this month, Jay-Z responded to Satterthwaite’s “decades of harassment” in a harassment suit against the alleged plaintiff. 

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed—and rejected—in multiple other courts,” the newly filed paperwork read. “And [the]Plaintiff’s continued harassment of Defendant and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order.”

