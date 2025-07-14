Jay-Z responds to ‘decades long harassment’ from man claiming to be his son

Jay-Z has finally responded to the claims that he has an adult son.

According to E! News, the rapper, born Shawn Carter, filed a claim in court against 32-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite and Lillie Coley, who Carter claims have been harassing him for years.

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed—and rejected—in multiple other courts,” the newly filed paperwork reads, per the outlet. “And [the]Plaintiff’s continued harassment of Defendant and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order.”

In May, Satterthwaite filed his latest complaint against the rapper, whom he claims is his father and has consciously avoided taking a paternity test. Also alleging fraud, manipulation, and intimidation, the May filing was only the most recent of Satterthwaite’s public claims of his relation to Carter.

“What began in the mid-1990s as Defendant’s music career soared to prominence quickly evolved into a scorched-earth effort to bury a persona truth: that he fathered a child with a 16-year-old girl [Wanda Satterthwaite] who is now deceased,” Satterthwaite’s lawsuit outlines noting that the rapper has “neither affirmatively acknowledged nor legally denied his parental relationship with Rymir.”

In his lawsuit, Jay-Z, who shares three children (Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir) with his wife Beyoncé, claims that the situation has been “decades-long harassment.” In his response, Carter requests additional time to respond to the lawsuit as he claims he was unaware of the legal action until July 3, nearly a month after Satterwaite’s reported filing on May 6.

In addition to his claims of committing fraud, misrepresenting facts, and interfering with procedural due process, Satterthwaite is seeking compensation for emotional distress, reputational harm, and loss of financial support, as well as legal expenses and costs.