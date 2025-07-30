Christian Wilkins released following unwanted locker room kiss and rehab dispute

Christian Wilkins’ short tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders, during which he played in only five games, has ended in a minor, albeit befuddling, scandal.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle was released last week after a bizarre locker room incident in which he allegedly gave an unwanted playful kiss on the forehead to a fellow teammate, ESPN reported.

“We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins, and he has been informed of his release from the team,” the Raiders said in an official statement on X. “This franchise has a commitment to excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”

The incident, which reportedly left the teammate uncomfortable and offended, supposedly happened during a team meeting and led to a formal complaint with the team’s human resources office. Team officials investigated the matter, and although no criminal behavior was alleged, the incident may have raised broader concerns about Wilkins’ professional conduct.

Also Read:Oprah shuts down claims she blocked road access during Hawaii tsunami

But that wasn’t the only factor in the team letting Wilkins go. Behind the scenes, tensions had already been mounting between Wilkins and the franchise over how he handled a 2024 foot injury. After suffering a Jones fracture last season, Sports Illustrated reported, Wilkins declined a second recommended surgery, opting instead for a rehab plan of his own. Raiders officials weren’t convinced his healing was progressing adequately.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll told ESPN that the team “took a long time to make our decision” to cut Wilkins, adding, “I think there was no clear path to his return, and so we just had to move on.”

Given the way things ended between the team and the player, the Raiders have sought to void the remaining over $35 million left in his $110 million contract, a move Wilikins has is attempting to fight in a grievance of his own.

Wilkins had been seen as a cornerstone of the Raiders’ defensive rebuild after five solid years with the Miami Dolphins. But his time in Las Vegas lasted just five games before his injury sidelined him, Sports Illustrated reported.

Speaking about the incident with NBC News on Tuesday, Raiders player and fellow defensive tackle Adam Butler said, “We pretty much just kind of moved on from the situation.”

He added, without specifying who he was talking about, “Whatever your struggle is, if you got something going on in life, just, you know, talk to somebody. Get some therapy, you know, whatever your deal is, is your deal. Somebody out there in this world full of billions of people is willing to listen. They’re willing to listen, hear you out, and help you work through whatever you need to work through. But don’t make any hasty decisions. Get help.”