From Ciara to Stevie Wonder: These Black celebs hold dual citizenship with nations in Africa

Over the weekend, Ciara made history, becoming one of the first celebrities to receive dual citizenship in the West African nation of Benin. During a visit to the country, the “Goodies” singer was officially presented with a certificate of citizenship by Beninese officials.

“This initiative translates the willingness of Benin to assume its historical responsibility, to reconnect with its children scattered around the world,” Explore Benin wrote in an Instagram post commemorating the moment, “and to make its territory a land of welcome, memory and future.”

Ciara may be among the first in Benin, but she’s far from alone in embracing her ancestral roots through citizenship. Over the past few years, a growing number of Black celebrities have reclaimed ties to the continent with passports and citizenship certificates to match.

Ludacris

In 2020, the rapper and his children received Gabonese citizenship, affirming their lineage through his wife Eudoxie’s heritage.

Idris Elba

In December 2019, Elba, whose father hails from Sierra Leone and mother from Ghana, was awarded honorary citizenship in Sierra Leone.

Dr Umar Johnson

As part of Ghana’s “Year of The Return” program, Dr. Umar Johnson was granted Ghanian citizenship in December 2024.

Yandy & Mendeecees Harris

Similarly, “Love & Hip Hop” stars Yandy and Mendecees Harris received their Ghanaian citizenship during the country’s “Year of The Return” initiative in December 2024.

Tiffany Hadidsh

In May 2019, Tiffany Haddish became a naturalized citizen of her late father’s home country, Eritrea. Her dual citizenship came a year after her first visit the country for her father’s burial.

05/21/19#Asmara

A historic moment for our sister @TiffanyHaddish!!!! She applied for an #Eritrea/n ID card and granted citizenship at this very touching momemnt of our independence week. Congrats Tiff.#EritreaShinesAt28

ኤርትራ ወትሩ ብደቃ ትኹላዕ pic.twitter.com/Q8qCcCI6IL — Hadnet Keleta (@hadnetkeleta) May 22, 2019

Stevie Wonder

For his 74th birthday, on May 14, 2024 Stevie Wonder was granted Ghanaian citizenship. A gift the singer described as an “amazing thing,” per BBC.

Samuel L. Jackson

After discovering his ancestral ties to Gabon’s Benga tribe through PBS’s “Finding Your Roots,” Jackson was granted Gabonese citizenship in August 2019.