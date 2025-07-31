Gilbert Arenas speaks out following release after arrest for illegal gambling ring in his Los Angeles mansion: ‘They can’t hold me’

Gilbert Arenas is celebrating his release a day after he was arrested for his connection with an illegal gambling ring in his Los Angeles mansion.

On Wednesday, July 30, the 43-year-old former NBA star was arrested on federal charges of operating an illegal gambling ring alongside five others and accused of hosting high-stakes poker games at his Los Angeles mansion, CNN reported.

In a video uploaded to X shortly after his release, on Thursday, July 31, the former Wizards player dances down the precinct steps, pumping his fists and chanting, “They can’t hold me.”

“Im Back on the Streets,” he wrote in the post. “This aint got shyt to do with me ‘ just rented the house’ Wasnt apart.”

Arenas, a former NBA All-Star best known for his explosive scoring and time with the Washington Wizards, was arrested on three federal felony counts: conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating that business, and making false statements to federal investigators, per the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors allege that between September 2021 and July 2022, Arenas allowed his mansion to be used for high-stakes poker games and directed an associate to coordinate the logistics, including hiring staff, collecting house cuts on each hand, and ensuring rent was paid.

The arrest came after a lengthy investigation, which began after law enforcement raided the home in July 2022, BBC News reported.

The games allegedly included chefs, valets, armed security, and young women hired to serve drinks, provide massages, and entertain players. According to court documents, even the women’s tip earnings were taxed by those running the games.

One co-defendant, Yevgeni Gershman, who has been described as a suspected organized crime figure from Israel, has been linked to a broader scheme involving immigration and marriage fraud. The other defendants include Evgenni Tourevski, 48, Allan Austria, 52, Yarin Cohen, 27, and Ievgen Krachun, 43.

Arenas was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on September 23. If convicted, each charge carries a potential five-year sentence. For now, he maintains his innocence and claims he didn’t have a direct hand in the operation.