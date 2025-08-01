Chris Smalls released from Israeli prison after being detained during humanitarian aid mission 

After being violently detained in Israel during a humanitarian aid mission, labor activist Chris Smalls is finally back home in New York.

On Friday morning, when Smalls touched down at JFK International Airport, proudly wearing a keffiyeh, he was greeted with a warm reception, Palestinian flags waving, tears, cheers, and a drum circle.

In footage of his arrival uploaded to Instagram by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the crowd rushes to embrace him, chanting “Gaza,” and cheering in support after he endured brutality at the hands of Israeli forces while attempting to bring aid to the region.

“Chris Smalls is back in the U.S. after being illegally detained and beat by IOF,” the text over the video reads.

Smalls first gained national attention in 2022 after organizing the first successful union at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island. This time, he joined the Freedom Flotilla Coalition aboard the humanitarian aid ship, Handala, bringing essential supplies like food, medicine, and baby formula meant for Palestinians in Gaza.

The ship was intercepted in international waters on Saturday, July 26, by Israeli naval forces, who detained all 21 on board. Smalls, the only Black activist in the group, was reportedly the only one subjected to physical violence.

Held under what advocates have called inhumane conditions, Smalls endured extreme heat, overcrowding, and a lack of hygiene supplies. The coalition shared in an update on Instagram that he and another activist from the ship, Hatem Aouini, launched a hunger strike during their detainment in protest of their conditions.

Supporters online grew increasingly alarmed after reports emerged that Smalls had been choked, kicked, and surrounded by special security units during legal meetings—treatment many believe was racially motivated.

He was released on Thursday, July 31, per the coalition, and crossed into Jordan before making his way back to the U.S. The coalition also confirmed all 21 members of this particular mission are no longer detained.

In a video update shortly after his release, Smalls thanked his many supporters and said his resolve remains unchanged: “Thank you all for the love and solidarity. They didn’t break my spirit. I’m on my way home safely with my comrades. Handala, Handala, Handala, Hey! We’ll be back, Free Palestine!”