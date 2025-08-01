Trump insults Kamala Harris after announcement: ‘She can’t talk…wouldn’t call her a skilled politician’

President Donald Trump took several digs at Kamala Harris after the former vice president announced that she would not run for governor of California and would instead be traveling the country to talk to Americans and releasing a book about her historic 107-day presidential campaign.

“She can’t speak, she can’t talk, she can’t do an interview,” Trump said on Thursday at the White House when asked by a reporter about what he thought about Harris’s political future.

Reflecting on running against Harris in the 2024 election after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump said, “I thought it was a very strange campaign that we had. But, you know, I had two of them.” He continued, “We were up by this massive number of points on Biden, and they said, ‘Let’s change to Kamala.’ Nobody knew who Kamala was.”

Trump said he “thought she was a terrible candidate” and that she “didn’t run a great campaign.” He added, “We beat Biden.”

Harris ran a historically short presidential campaign in just over three months, securing the Democratic nomination in four weeks and raising a record $1 billion in just one quarter. However, it wasn’t enough to clinch the presidency against Trump, who hammered away at core messages on the economy, public safety, and immigration.

Trump acknowledged that Harris enjoyed a “six-week honeymoon” and polled well when she first announced her campaign; however, he asserted, “Once they got to know her…she dropped out very shortly after she started.”

Trump, who faced Harris in only one presidential debate, added, “I wouldn’t call her a skilled politician, would you?”

When asked if he planned on buying Harris’s upcoming new memoir “107 Days,” Trump jokingly said, “I think I’m going to buy it. I’d love to see it–no.” He continued, “I find everything in politics interesting. I sort of enjoy politics.”

Trump repeated his assessment that Harris “wasn’t a skilled person,” adding, “You have skilled politicians, really skilled politicians, and then you have some that aren’t.” However, he admitted Harris was “put in a very tough position” having to inherit Biden’s campaign just a few months before Election Day.

“They said, ‘Let’s take him out and put somebody else in. Didn’t seem fair to me at the time,” said Trump. He added, “But where are we? We’re in the White House. So, I mean, you know, so it worked out.”