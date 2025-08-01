Tyler Perry says ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ is coming back—and so might the original cast

After years of teases, denials, and TikToks that almost broke Black Twitter, Tyler Perry has finally confirmed what fans have been manifesting: a third “Why Did I Get Married?” movie is officially in motion.

The filmmaker and media mogul sent fans spiraling on Wednesday after posting the script cover for “Why Did I Get Married Again?” the apparent title of the third installment in his hit relationship drama series. He captioned the post with a coy, “I’m just gonna sit this right here,” and dropped tags for the original cast: Jill Scott, Janet Jackson, Tasha Smith, Sharon Leal, Lamman Rucker, Michael Jai White, and Richard T. Jones, like little breadcrumbs for eager fans.

Fans have been praying for this moment since 2010’s “Why Did I Get Married Too?”, and Perry’s latest update signals that this third chapter may actually happen. Perry’s post read “table draft,” suggesting the project has reached the table-read stage.

This marks a major shift from Perry’s previous comments. Last year, during an appearance on Sherri, he shut down hopes for a threequel, saying, “I want to, but it’s a lot of logistics to try to get it together… Everybody’s got things going on.”

But clearly, timing (and prayer) came through.

Cast members wasted no time hyping the news. Tasha Smith, who played Angela, reposted the image with a single word: “BOOM.” She also teased a possible callback to the iconic dinner scene, commenting under Perry’s post, “Are we going to be TOGETHER AGAIN?”

Meanwhile, Denise Boutte, aka Trina the Homewrecker, jumped into the conversation, commenting, “Who thinks Trina needs a comeback?!”

Fans have been speculating about a follow-up since October 2024, when Jones posted a TikTok channeling Mike’s messy exit from Sheila (played by Scott). The viral moment sparked playful responses from several castmates, except Jackson, who has remained quiet (so far).

Perry later teased what looked like an early draft of the script, but hopes began to fizzle when Smith told “The Breakfast Club” this April that it was “probably not happening.” Fast forward to today, and we’re one step closer to finding out what’s next for this beautifully dysfunctional friend group.

Details are still being kept secret, and there’s no word yet on whether the film will be released in theaters or on streaming.