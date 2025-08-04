Diddy’s ex, Gina Huynh—named in court as ‘Victim 3’—writes letter supporting his release on bail

If Sean “Diddy” Combs were to be released on bail, he would have at least one supporter.

Virginia “Gina” Huynh, Combs’s ex-girlfriend, named “Victim 3” but never testified during the high-profile trial, filed a letter to the judge in court documents on Sunday explaining how she doesn’t think the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul is a danger to society.

“I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community,” she wrote in the letter, per Variety.

“This is his first criminal case,” she continued. “Throughout the investigation and proceedings, he has been cooperative, respectful, and compliant. He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support. Granting him bond would allow him to continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court’s supervision.”

She added that if the rapper, currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, were to be released as he awaits his sentencing, he would respect “all conditions imposed” and “will not jeopardize his freedom or the well-being of his family.”

The letter arrives as Diddy, who was convicted on two charges in July during a federal sex trafficking trial in New York, has been campaigning for an acquittal and his release as he awaits sentencing slated for October. Even though during the roughly seven-week trial that included R&B singer Cassie as a key witness, witnesses testified that they saw Diddy physically abuse Huynh, she maintains that he hasn’t been violent for many years, NBC News reported.

“Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future,” she explained in the letter, per Variety.

She added, “Over the years that followed, he made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused. By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior. To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first.”