Quavo’s foundation launches trauma therapy fund after a string of tragic shootings in Atlanta

In the wake of a devastating string of shootings that rattled his hometown of Atlanta, Quavo and the family of the late Takeoff are reaching out to their community through their foundation.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, Quavo and The Rocket Foundation formally launched an Emergency Trauma Therapy Fund to provide immediate trauma and mental health support to the youth and families directly impacted by the recent violence.

“Anytime a family or community suffers loss is traumatic, and it doesn’t matter if it’s 20 people or one person — that trauma is still the same for those who are closest to them,” said Greg Jackson Jr., president of the foundation, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The foundation, which is committed to ending gun violence once and for all while also providing support to those impacted, is raising funds to offer “real-time” support for mental health needs in the wake of so many recent tragedies that have even touched more than one person involved with the foundation.

The mental health fund comes on the heels of one of Atlanta’s most violent weeks, in which 49 people were reportedly shot, News 11 reported. Among the victims were Deshawn Johnson, an 18-year-old participant in a 2024 Rocket Foundation camp, and Aaron “Coach Ball” Hines, a beloved father and community figure. Johnson was shot and killed during a mass shooting at a park on Thursday, July 24, while Hines was shot and killed on the same day in a townhouse community.

Quavo founded The Rocket Foundation in 2022 in honor of his nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting that year. Since then, the foundation has pledged more than $2 million toward community violence intervention programs, awarded Spark Grants to local nonprofits, and hosted events and summits with national leaders to develop strategies that address the root causes of violence.

As they are calling on the community’s help in raising funds, they have also partnered with organizations such as HOPE Hustlers and the Offender Alumni Association on this initiative.