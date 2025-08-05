Gayle King’s career is ‘over’ according to president Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump is targeting Black members of the media once again, and this time, his target is “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King. In his latest round of social media mudslinging, Trump seized on a New York Post report claiming King’s future at CBS may be in question, declaring on Truth Social: “Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never dared to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!”

The New York Post article cited by Trump paints a picture of turmoil at CBS as it navigates declining ratings and the shifting priorities of its new ownership. King, one of the network’s highest-profile and most visible anchors, is reportedly part of a culture that “has ‘dug in’ against attempts by higher-ups to move away from polarizing coverage,” according to unnamed sources.

“CBS faces a growing dilemma over the future of mega-buck anchor Gayle King as ratings for her ‘woke’ morning show collapse — and the struggling network’s new owners vow to root out left-wing bias,” the article reads.

This isn’t Trump’s first time going after CBS, or its stars. In fact, his Truth Social post is the latest in a series of attacks on the network, which he has criticized for what he views as biased coverage during the 2024 election season. Trump even filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global, and CBS News over a “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming it was deceptively edited. Despite legal experts describing the case as weak, Paramount settled for $16 million earlier this year as its merger with Skydance loomed.

In July, CBS made headlines with the abrupt cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” reportedly due to cost-cutting. However, Trump wasted no time gloating over the decision. “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

He didn’t stop there. In the same post, Trump fired at other late-night hosts, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, calling them “even less talented” and “weak, and very insecure.”

“Colbert became a victim to himself,” Trump claimed. “The other two will follow.”

CBS has not commented publicly on the report or Trump’s post, and King has yet to respond.