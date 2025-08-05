Nick Cannon hopes his daughters don’t date ‘people like their dad’

Nick Cannon hopes his five daughters do not end up with a man like him.

While discussing his new late-night show, “Nick Cannon @ Night” with Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi, the 44-year-old “Wild ‘n’ Out” host and father of 12, spoke about his hopes for his children’s future partners and how fatherhood changed his outlook on his dating life.

“When you have five daughters and you’re like, ‘All right, I at least want to be able to be true and honest,’ but I can’t live the same life that I’ve always been living and attempt to right my wrongs in that sense of where, like, hopefully my daughters learn from my mistakes and not date people like their dad,” he said.

Cannon who shares his children with six women is father to fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon.

This isn’t the first time the comedian and actor has shared this sentiment. During a recent sit-down with Vulture magazine, where Cannon opened up about his narcissistic personality disorder, he expressed something similar.

Speaking about men and women, the entertainer said, “We’re different species.”

He added, “I would want my daughters to be with a man that’s more emotionally available than I am. But again, as much as that’s a hindrance and something I struggle with, I also utilize it and view it as a superpower for my sons.”

While speaking to Vulture, he also shared that he’s in therapy with his older children and intends to go to therapy with all of them eventually.

“I always say people have so many different opinions about my parenting and who I am as a father, but one thing I know is that whatever my children want to do, I can help cultivate and amplify — whether that’s through finances, whether that’s through connections, whether that’s through my ability to just parent well, to where I can put you in the best schools,” he continued. “They get the cheat code. It’s maybe not the traditional or conventional way of parenting.”