Newly launched National Association of Black Bookstores celebrates and preserves Black literary culture

Just as rich history lies between the lines of iconic Black literature, a rich history lies in the Black-owned bookstores dedicated to distributing the power of literature to communities. This week, the National Association of Black Bookstores (NAB2) officially launched, becoming the first national organization of its kind.

Created to promote literacy, amplify Black voices, and preserve Black culture by increasing the visibility, sustainability, and impact of Black bookstores and booksellers, NAB2 strives to unify, elevate, and empower Black-owned bookstores nationwide.

“For decades, Black bookstores have been the connective tissue in communities across the nation. Many of us have talked for years about the power of collective action,” Blanche Richardson, NAB2 founding board member and owner of Marcus Books, said in a press release. “Now, with the founding of NAB2, we have the ability to institutionalize policies and practices that will allow for the further growth and flourishing of these important institutions.”

The nonprofit collective is led by a board of some of the country’s most iconic Black bookstore owners or descendants of the owners of some of the nation’s oldest operating Black-owned book stores like Marshall’s Music and Books in Jackson, Mississippi, Hakim’s Bookstore in Philadelphia, PA, Marcus Books in Oakland, CA, and Source Booksellers in Detroit, MI.

“My mother, Mother Rose, founded and ran Underground Books in Oak Park [Ca.]. My involvement in the National Association of Black Bookstores is deeply personal. It’s a way for me to honor her legacy and ensure that the stories, voices, and spaces she cherished continue to thrive,” said Kevin Johnson, the founder of NAB2.

The organization centers five priorities:

Expanding representation in the bookselling industry by supporting long-term financial sustainability and growth. Elevating the Black bookstore community by offering professional resources, increased visibility, and a strong network of support; Leveraging economies of scale to benefit both current and future Black bookstores and booksellers; Serving as a collective voice for Black bookstores through advocacy and public engagement; Educating the public about the rich history and enduring legacy of Black bookstores in America.

Additionally, NAB2 will follow a multi-tiered membership model, inviting bookstore owners, professional booksellers, and at-large industry allies, authors, publishers, and distributors to join their national agenda rooted in equity, culture, and commerce. The organization’s full board of directors, advisory board, and general membership body will meet virtually and in-person throughout the year, with plans to participate in key events like Black Lit Weekend in New York (August 15–16) and the Sacramento Black Book Fair (September 12–13).

For more information, visit nab2.org.