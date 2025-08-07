Three years after his passing, Regina King finds healing through son Ian Alexander Jr.’s journals

Three years after his death, Regina King is finding ways to stay connected with her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., and keep his memory alive.

In a recent interview with Parade magazine, the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared that she often turns to Ian’s journals to feel close to him.

“I have all of Ian’s journals. And when I’m kind of in a meditative space of connecting with him, I’ll sometimes read,” King told the publication. “I savor the moments because I don’t want to ever finish reading his journals.”

His journals have even inspired her latest venture, her brand-new wine label. She’s dubbed the brand of orange wine MianU Wines (me and you), which uses his name as a bridge between Me and U, and because of the unlikely way he inspired the brand’s first initial.

“One day, I’m reading, and he just had an ‘M’ drawn in there so beautifully. It kind of looks like a music note on one end,” she told the outlet about her son, who had been a musician and a DJ at the time of his death.

She added that the label was designed by an artist who worked on hit album covers, including “Thriller” and “Fleetwood Mac,” a fact she knows Ian would “brag” about.

Ian was King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. He died just days after his 26th birthday in January 2022 by suicide. Since his death, the actress has slowly returned to the public light, most recently promoting her film “Shirley.”

During her first TV interview since Ian’s death, the “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress told “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts how she was grieving.

“I’m a different person, you know, now than I was Jan. 19.” she told Roberts. “Grief is a journey, you know? I understand that grief is love that has no place to go.”

While talking with Parade, “The Harder They Fall” star said she’s also “starting to understand” more of what her son was going through and facing in his battle with mental health and depression.

“[Those struggling] don’t want you to feel like them,” she says. “Those are the things I’m starting to understand now. It’s hard watching your son go through those bouts of just low. And you’re doing all of the things [you can to help], but you have to accept that they don’t want to be here anymore.”

The actress, who speaks of her son in the present tense at times, shared that she remembers him for his talent, generosity, charm, and warm, kind soul.

“No one makes me laugh as hard as Ian,” she told the outlet. “In a lot of ways, we grew up together.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, emotional distress, substance use problems, or simply just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7. You can also find resources at Therapy For Black Girls and the Black Mental Health Alliance for culturally sensitive care in a non-emergency situation.