Wendell Pierce and Roc Nation launch $10M fund for NYC theatres of color

Wendell Pierce has teamed up with Roc Nation to give back in a major way.

This week, the 61-year-old actor announced that, alongside Roc Nation, he is partnering with Caesars Palace Times Square to launch the New York Coalition of Legacy Theatres of Color Fund, which will support theatres in New York City that serve communities of color, Playbill reported.

Caesars Palace will be investing $10 million in the fund.

In a statement, Pierce—who recently earned a Tony nomination for his role as Willy Loman in the Broadway revival of “Death of a Salesman,” becoming the first Black actor to play the role in a major production—explained how he sees this fund fitting into the larger social justice conversation.

“As an artist and advocate, I believe that the social justice movement of the 21st century is economic development and creating opportunities that sustain and uplift our communities—both on stage and beyond,” he said

“This project will not only be transformative for our creative Broadway community but for the broader labor force as well,” he added. “I fully endorse this project and recognize this is a powerful step toward ensuring that cultural groups of color are not just included but are leaders in shaping the future of Times Square — with a commitment to workforce inclusion, community partnership, and artistic vibrancy for all.”

According to a release, the new fund will focus on revitalizing and sustaining New York’s landmark Black and Brown theater institutions. Inspired by persistent funding disparities in the arts, especially in off-Broadway and community theater, the fund aims to create a lasting financial foundation for organizations that have historically amplified the stories and talents of people of color.

The donation will benefit theaters including The Billie Holiday Theatre, the New Heritage Theatre Group, Black Spectrum Theatre, and The Negro Ensemble Company. These institutions will receive direct support not only for production and performance, but also for infrastructure, marketing, and operational needs.

“Representation doesn’t just matter on the stage, but also behind the scenes and in the systems that support artists,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation. “Creating this fund is a step toward equity in the entertainment industry, and we’re proud to be part of a project that centers the people and places that built New York’s creative legacy.”

In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, August 7, announcing the fund, Pierce also publicly stated his support of Ceasers Palace Times Square.

“Today I am publicly supporting the Caesars Palace Times Square development,” he said. “This is a development that’s going to bring job opportunities, and at the same time support the theater community in the heart of Times Square.”