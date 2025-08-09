Atlanta rapper T-Hood reportedly dead at 33 after home shooting

Rapper T-Hood is reportedly dead after being shot inside his Atlanta home. On Friday night, the 33-year-old musician was found by Gwinnett County police wounded from a gunshot.

According to WSB-TV, the rapper, real name Tevin Hood, was treated with first aid and rushed to a hospital, but later died of his injuries. There were reports of a dispute at Hood’s home before the deadly shooting.

T-Hood’s mother, Yulanda, confirmed her son was the person shot at his residence, according to TMZ. She denied apparent reports of a party going on at home at the time of the shooting.

While not a mainstream artist, T-Hood was well known in the Southern rap scene for songs like “READY 2 GO,” “Big Booty,” and “Perculator.” During a 2023 interview on “Off The Porch,” the rapper talked about writing songs for rapper Chingy–famous for his song “Right Thurr”–and performing with him on The Millennium Tour in Atlanta.

“I damn near pissed on myself so scared bro,” he said of the mainstage experience.

Despite his life ending in tragic gun violence, T-Hood had previously sent a message to young people about violence following President Donald Trump’s ordering of airstrikes in Iran.

“PSA to all the YN’s: Trump just dropped them bombs, boy. He finna start drafting motherf—–s to the Army. All ya’ll who want to run around and goddam play ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Grand Theft’ in real life. Ya’ll want to mask up and play … all day long? Yeah, it’s over,” he said in a June post.

One person was detained by investigators, but no official arrests have been made in T-Hood’s death, reports WSB-TV. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.