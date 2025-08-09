Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s mother honors son with powerful note: ‘Birthed through water…transitioned through water’

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s mother broke her silence after his tragic death in Costa Rica in a powerful statement honoring his life, artistry and the legacy he left behind.

“As his mother, there is so much that I can say. It would fill volumes. But what I will say is that I am so very blessed that he chose me to be his mother to come into the world through the waters of my womb,” said Pamela Warner, who managed “The Cosby Show” actor throughout his childhood career in television.

“Malcolm left an indelible mark on the world and on countless hearts. All who met him, however briefly, were better for the encounter.”

While vacationing with his wife and daughter, Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically drowned on July 20 while swimming in the ocean of Limón Province, Costa Rica, after being caught in a strong current. He was 54.

Pamala Warner remembered her son as a “kind, loving man with a huge heart for humanity,” sharing that the star who famously played Theo Huxtable alongside Bill Cosby, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Bonet, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and the rest of the “Cosby” cast, was an “exceptional husband, father and son” who was “deeply in love with Life, his wife and his daughter.”

Reflecting on her relationship with her son, Pamela Warner said he was not only her child, but also her “teacher, coach, confidant, business partner, and best friend.” She added, “Needless to say our hearts are heavy with the loss of Malcolm.”

Pamela Warner’s post was part of a new Instagram account for the Malcolm-Jamal Warner Living Legacy, which she created in his honor. The grieving mother recalled Malcolm-Jamal’s love for the “magic of being an actor” and his later-in-life musical career.

“Though he began his musical journey a little later in life, at 26, he excelled as a bassist and formed his own band, Miles Long. A poet as well as a musician, he released four albums–two Grammy nominations and one Grammy award,” wrote Pamela Warner. “At eight years old after his first stage performance he declared that being on stage was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life it became a self fulfilling prophecy.”

However, she said Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s most impactful legacy was that he wanted “all to be aware of his inner strength, and that they could succeed accomplish and transform.” She continued, “This was his latest mission and work transformation in order for you to be fully present in your life.”

Pamela Warner said that while the loss of her son brought sadness to many, they can be comforted in knowing he was “at peace” and did “not suffer” when he died.

“Malcolm was birthed through water and he transitioned through water. He departed as he arrived through water. This was his time. His mission on earth had been completed,” she said.

The Warner matriarch added, “Hold close to whatever part of Malcolm‘s life that touch yours. In keeping it near, you keep his spirit alive—nourishing you with the peace, love joy, and light that embodied Malcolm-Jamal Warner.”