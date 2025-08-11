‘Jokey Joke’ or Fatphobia? Cardi B’s 3XL merch comments stir social media debate

Over the weekend, Cardi B got a crash course in the gap between what you meant and how it landed. After clips started circulating of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper reacting to her merchandise selling out in 3XL sizes, the internet immediately split into two camps: some laughed it off, while others called her comments fatphobic.

“[It] completely sold out, especially because you fat f**ks –– no Chik fil-A for y’all––all the 3x sold out in like in 20 minutes,” she said on livestream. “Now, knowing that my fans is fat, I can’t even make fun of fat people no more.”

“Don’t call me fat-phobic, y’all, because everybody make fun of my BBL. So I can body-shame people ’cause y’all body-shame me,” she continued, per Buzzfeed.

As fans shared mixed feelings about Cardi B’s comments, content creator and size-inclusivity advocate Samyra jumped into the social media discussion on TikTok, first expressing her confusion about the rapper’s comments considering her previous collaboration with Lizzo, who publicly advocates for body positivity, and later highlighting the disparities in artist merch sizing.

“If this is what gets us to talk about artist merch and the lack of consideration for plus-size fans, then so be it,” Samyra shared, recounting how she sometimes has not been able to buy merch because they were not offered in anything past an XL. “Do you think plus-size people don’t listen to your songs? It’s not just merch; it’s any clothing collabs that artists do—they never consider their plus-size fans. And then when you do attempt to have a 3xL and you pair it with fatphobic comments like Cardi B made, it’s really just like even when you think you’re being considered, you’re not.”

Samyra was not the only one to call out the offensive nature of the rapper’s comments:

Cardi B was definitely being fatphobic even if YOU weren’t offended. — Black Therapist & Coach 💕 (@NicoleLewisLCSW) August 11, 2025

Cardi b saying she didn’t know she had fat fans is insane I been a die hard Cardi b fan since the “a hoe neva gets cold” video at its like damn people really hate fat people for just existing 😂 just be minding our business & here go all the shade 🤨 — 🧜🏼‍♀️🧚🏽‍♂️ a real life merfairy (@merfairylu) August 6, 2025

Following the backlash, Cardi B posted a TikTok video addressing the fatphobic accusations.

“On Twitter it was a joke between me and my fans…it was an innocent joke between me and my fans, but anyways it’s not that serious,” she explained. “Especially when it comes to me. I make fun of everybody i don’t give a f*** if you’re fat, skinny, BBL down, got big feet, got small feet, whatever.”

“It’s never that serious, don’t cry about it,” she said, comparing it to the constant comments she’s received about her body. “If I got y’all so upset, here is a cupcake. I’m not apologizing because ya’ll are sensitive and want to cry about some dumb sh*t[…] It’s not that serious, girl, don’t pay attention to me. I’m like one of those old school people who just make fun of everything.”

While some fans agreed with Cardi B’s comments about people’s sensitivity, others noted that it is that serious, including Samyra, who reminded the star that “just because someone makes a joke doesn’t mean you have to make it too.”

In a video responding to Cardi B’s comment which read: “Girl people make fun of my bbl everyday…I was talking to my fans who was making fun of the same thing..Like it’s not that serious,” the plus-size advocate recommended some books for the rapper to read to “understand why fatphobia is something so serious, and should not be taken lightly, and should not be joked about.”

Though Samyra’s ultimate goal was for the rapper to understand fatphobia and stand up for the “Fat” fans who sold out her merch line, Cardi B responded, making it clear that she is not apologizing or reading a book for a “jokey joke” she made with her fans.

Samyra and Cardi B’s back-and-forth sparked backlash on both sides, as the rapper’s fan base began to flood Samyra’s comment section, defending Cardi B. In contrast, Cardi B’s comments overflowed with critics calling out her behavior. Ultimately, on Saturday, the content creator posted a statement across her platforms announcing that she is taking a “small step back from posting” for her mental health, as the star’s direct responses sparked a “new level” of fatphobic harassment in her comments and DMS.

On Sunday, Cardi posted what she called her “last video” on the matter. Watch it here: