Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s son, Ky Frost, reportedly named suspect in rapper T-Hood’s death

The reality-TV-to-real-life drama surrounding one of Atlanta’s most well-known entertainment families has taken a tragic turn.

Ky Lasheed Frost, 24, the eldest son of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” (LHHATL) stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, has reportedly been named a primary suspect in the killing of Georgia rapper T-Hood. As previously reported by theGrio, the 31-year-old rapper, born Tevin Hood, was shot at his home on Friday, Aug. 8, and later died from his injuries.

According to TMZ, T-Hood was romantically involved with the Frosts’ oldest daughter, Kelsie Frost, 30. The outlet reports that a “domestic dispute” allegedly unfolded at the rapper’s residence the night of the shooting, with both Kelsie and Ky believed to have been present. This led to the Gwinnett County Police Department reportedly identifying Ky as their primary suspect in the case.

The Frost siblings have been familiar faces to LHHATL fans over the years, occasionally appearing on the series and working in the family’s businesses, including Frost Bistro & Bar.

In the wake of the news, Kelsie took to her Instagram Stories to push back against speculation linking her to her boyfriend’s death.

“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE,” she wrote, per Bossip. “The man I lay with and cuddle every single night… is no longer here. I don’t condone this s**t in any way, shape, form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone.”

She also condemned what she called “weird and sick rumors” that she had asked her brothers to harm the rapper. Since then, the Frost family has limited comments on their Instagram accounts.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has not independently confirmed these reports.