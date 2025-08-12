Sha’Carri Richardson apologizes to boyfriend and addresses domestic violence arrest

Sha’Carri Richardson isn’t running away from her problems. Late last night, the Olympic track star took to Instagram to address the news of her recent arrest and take accountability for her actions.

“More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that [I’m] holding myself accountable [for],” she told her followers. “I’m taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and in my spirit.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Richardson was arrested in July at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for an alleged domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend, Christian Coleman. The athlete was reportedly taken into custody after video footage showed Richardson repeatedly shoving Coleman during a heated argument as they went through TSA. Despite Coleman de-escalating the incident and declining to press charges, officers took the female track star into custody.

At the time, Coleman said he didn’t believe Richardson should have been arrested.

“I mean, people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love,” he continued.

In a separate post, Richardson shared that she has since apologized to Coleman, adding: “He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship, but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can’t apologize enough. My apologies should be just as loud as my actions, honestly louder. To Christian, I love you and I am so sorry.”

Ultimately, Richardson says she’s striving to do better.

“I want to be more—not just only for myself, for my family, my fans. I overly appreciate y’all supporting me and showing love and even holding me accountable to being my best self. So more than anything, I refused to run away … but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater, but you gotta go through in order to get there,” she concluded her video.