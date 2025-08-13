Beyoncé won her first Emmy for NFL halftime show dubbed ‘Beyoncé Bowl’

Beyoncé is officially an Emmy winner for the first time.

On Tuesday, August 12, the first round of Emmy winners for the juried categories was announced by the Television Academy, and Beyoncé’s 2024 Christmas NFL Game Day halftime performance, dubbed the “Beyoncé Bowl,” was among them, Deadline reported.

She took home the award for outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction, or reality programming for the elaborate and glamorous all-white Western-inspired looks she and her team created for the show.

The first round of winners in categories like animation, costume, and emerging media was announced ahead of the remaining Creative Arts Emmys, which will be presented at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7, a week before the televised Primetime Emmy Awards.

Beyoncé still has two more chances to win for outstanding directing for a variety special and outstanding variety special (live). She’s not the only one in her household with Emmy potential this year. Her husband, Jay-Z, who is nominated for his role as an executive producer on Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, will go head-to-head with her in the same category.

While Lamar’s buzzy halftime performance has become a cultural touchstone, so has “Beyoncé Bowl.” The “Beyoncé Bowl” was a glamorous spectacle, staged as a halftime performance on December 25 in Houston during the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans NFL game. Along with a troupe of dancers that included her daughter Blue Ivy, the “Texas Hold ‘ Em” singer dazzled the crowd in all-white cowboy glamour, from rhinestoned fringe to wide-brimmed hats, delivering powerhouse vocals and debuting live cuts from “Cowboy Carter.”

It marked the first time songs from her hit, Grammy-winning country album “Cowboy Carter” had been performed live and served as a preview of the Southwestern swagger and high-fashion rodeo flair she would bring to her “Cowboy Carter Tour” months later. The album has already garnered her four major wins, including securing Album of the Year for the first time at the Grammys.