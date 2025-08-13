Wendy Williams’ new medical evaluation completed, guardian requests to extend guardianship

After a comprehensive medical evaluation, the future status of Wendy Williams’ guardianship remains in the air.

In recent court documents, her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morissey, confirmed that a slew of medical and neuropsychological tests, including brain scans, have been completed, and the results validated the frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnoses first made in 2023, People magazine and TMZ reported.

In response, Morrissey has formally requested that the guardianship be extended through November 5, 2025.

However, an attorney for Morrissey noted that the team has run into complications, including members of Williams’ family and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, who intends to challenge both the guardianship and her role as guardian.

This development arrives amid a turbulent, very public battle between Williams and her guardian. Since the arrangement began in May 2022, after Wells Fargo raised concerns about her mental capacity and finances, Williams has fought to regain control of her life. She is currently living on the memory floor of an assisted living facility in New York City.

On “The Breakfast Club” in January, she insisted, “I am not cognitively impaired,” saying she had passed psychological tests with flying colors.

Later in March on “The View,” she pleaded, “I need them to get off my neck.”

“I’ve been doing important things all of my life and these two people don’t look like me, they don’t dress like me, they don’t talk like me, they don’t act like me,” Williams said, referring to the guardian and the judge in her case, adding, “How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!”

In July, her attorney, Joe Tacopina, said the case “sickens” him and he has vowed to escalate things to a jury trial if necessary.

Now that the evaluation is complete and its findings reinforce the medical basis for the arrangement, the court will determine whether to continue or modify Williams’s guardianship.

Williams continues to assert she is capable of managing her own affairs, is sober, and remains determined to secure her freedom. Should she get released from her guardianship, she’s already said what she hopes her life looks like.

“It will absolutely 1000% happen,” she said back in April about her guardianship potentially ending. “When I get out of the situation, I’m staying in New York where I’m comfortable.”