The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is finally set to release for purchase on September 18

Angel Reese’s hot pink shoes, which have been turning heads on the court and beyond for months, finally have a release date.

On Thursday, the brand announced that the 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward’s first signature shoe, The Angel Reese 1, will officially drop online and in select stores, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, starting September 18, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

When the shoe debuts, it will arrive in three distinct colorways: Diamond Dust, a pristine white with mother-of-pearl accents; Receipts Ready, a sharp black-and-white with hits of red; and Mebounds, a vibrant all-pink tribute to Reese’s viral “mebounds” persona. Each pair will retail for $120.

“This isn’t just a shoe, it’s my style, my story, and my stamp on the game,” Reese said, per Sports Illustrated.

“I wanted to design a basketball shoe that elevates performance, innovation, style, and creative expression, all at once,” she continued. “Reebok and I built something that’s true to who I am, and I hope it pushes others to stand in their power, too. At the end of the day, it’s built for basketball – made to move and perform at the highest level.”

Engineered for both elite play and mass appeal, The Angel Reese 1 features an exoskeleton upper inspired by none other than angel wings, ventilated mesh cutouts, nitrogen-infused SuperFloat foam pods, a TPU heel stability cup, and Reese’s “AR” logo worked into the design.

The launch won’t stop at footwear. Reebok is releasing an accompanying apparel line that channels Reese’s “unapologetic energy,” according to Elle magazine. Think crop tops and oversized sweatshirts cut to layer over bike shorts, glam sweats, and graphic tees. The pieces are designed to move seamlessly from the court to everyday life.

Reese first teased the shoe’s arrival on July 9; however, an official drop date had yet to be announced. The release marks a milestone for both her and Reebok as she’s the first WNBA player to have a signature model with the brand since Rebecca Lobo in 1997. The partnership began during her LSU days as an NIL deal, before being expanded in fall 2024 under Reebok Basketball president and her mentor, Shaquille O’Neal, who championed creating her shoe.

Though currently sidelined with a back injury, Reese remains busy as ever. Over the past year, Reese has raked in some high-profile partnerships, from gracing the cover of “NBA 2K26”’s WNBA Edition to teaming up with Reese’s candy for custom merch to partnering with McDonald’s for the Angel Reese Special, and becoming part-owner of the DC Power women’s soccer team.