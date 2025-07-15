Shaquille O’Neal goes off on RGIII over Angel Reese comments: ‘Leave my girl alone’

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t having it when it comes to criticism of his mentee and WNBA star Angel Reese, and he made that crystal clear during an appearance on the “Off the Record” podcast this week.

The NBA legend came out swinging after Robert Griffin III, better known as RGIII, decided to stir the pot again on social media. On July 10, Griffin chimed in on the discourse about a racist photo edit of Reese’s NBA 2K26 cover. However, as he condemned a racist photo edit of Reese’s NBA 2K cover, he also threw fuel on the fire by claiming that Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark.

“RGIII: Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m gonna punch you in your f****** face,” O’Neal said during the July 15 podcast episode. “It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone.”

Griffin’s original post claimed he had “been quiet on the Angel Reese front” because she allegedly shared content that led to death threats against his family. He went on to assert that people in Reese’s “inner circle” told him she “hates Caitlin Clark” due to constant media comparisons between the two players.

The comments sparked immediate backlash, with Reese and her mother even calling out Griffin for lying about the situation. Similarly, sports commentator Ryan Clark called out RGIII‘s “strange fascination with Angel Reese.” But O’Neal did not hold back when defending his mentee.

Shaq went beyond just clapping back. He framed the entire conversation for what it really is: a reflection of how Black women, especially in sports, are policed and criticized under the guise of “debate.” And let’s not forget, Angel Reese has been catching heat since the moment she stepped into the national spotlight, most of it rooted in racism and misogynoir.

“If you look around [at] what’s going on in this real country, that’s hate,” O’Neal said about the perceived tension between the two stars. “This is sports. I’m not supposed to like you.”

The former Lakers and Heat center made it clear he’s been advising Reese not to respond to the criticism.

“She’s not gonna respond, because I’m the one calling her and be like, ‘Baby, keep it classy,'” Shaq explained. “Because she’s not soft, by any means. [She’s] from the streets. But I’m like, ‘You’re beautiful. Don’t indulge with these fools.’ Because he’s a fool.”

Shaq didn’t stop there. He questioned Griffin’s credibility to speak on women’s basketball while suggesting the former quarterback might be better remembered for his controversial podcast takes than his NFL career.

“He don’t even have G-14 classification to say that,” O’Neal said, referencing the now-defunct European football organization. “I would respect it more if Lisa Leslie said it [because] that’s [her] category. Stay out of other people’s category.”

The passionate defense comes as Reese continues to make her mark in the WNBA on and off the court. Earlier this month Reese announced her signature Reebok shoe on the cover of the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition. Considered as one of the league’s rising stars alongside Clark, Reese, both players, who faced off in the 2023 NCAA championship game, have been subject to constant comparisons and manufactured controversy throughout their professional careers.

Ultimately, Shaq’s message to Griffin was clear: “leave those girls alone.”

“Like, I don’t mind you doing your job, same as anyone, but don’t pick on that little girl. Because guess what? I’m her protector. Now pick on me. You pick on me, I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face,” he concluded.