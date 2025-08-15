Black families get creative for back-to-school shopping amid inflation and big-box boycotts

With some students already in class and many more gearing up for their first days, back-to-school shopping is underway.

From changing when they start shopping, to seeking out new options for supplies amid price hikes and big-box retailer boycotts, to having to fulfill what feels like ever-growing class supplies lists, many Black families have had to get creative this year.

According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, roughly 67% of families said that due to the increase in prices, they had already begun shopping by July. That’s up from 55% in 2024. The survey also found that 52% of consumers earning $50,000 or less plan to buy just what they need to get their families through the start of the school year, with the intention to replenish as needed, up from 45% last year.

“Consumers are being mindful of the potential impacts of tariffs and inflation on back-to-school items, and have turned to early shopping, discount stores, and summer sales for savings on school essentials,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights, Katherine Cullen, said in a statement. “As shoppers look for the best deals on clothes, notebooks and other school-related items, retailers are highly focused on affordability and making the shopping experience as seamless as possible.”

The NRF predicts that, even with cutting back, families will spend $128.2 billion on supplies this year, up from $125.4 billion last year. Meanwhile, the survey also found that many intend to do less individual spending. Families with kindergarten through high school students are expected to spend roughly $858.07 on school-related items this year, down from $874.68 last year. College students are also planning to spend less this year, with an average of $1,325.85, down from $1,364.75 in 2024.

Many people who are still steadfastly boycotting certain retailers, including Target and Walmart, face the added hurdle of finding alternatives.

An interesting trend Deloitte found in its annual back-to-school survey is that younger generations of parents, including 75% of Gen Z, intend to use social media to help them in their shopping.

Since mid-July, content creators and parents alike have been uploading their suggestions for where to go shopping this fall beyond Target and Walmart to TikTok and beyond.

The suggestions have ranged from reminding consumers of Costco’s many supplies and clothing options to pointing out that Staples does not participate in political giving, Five Below and Dollar General remain cost-effective options, and other brands like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Old Navy remain reliable. Then there are the folks highlighting several Black-owned brands that sell supplies and clothing.

Some of those brands have included the stationery brand BeRooted for notebooks, pencils, planners, and more, Actively Black for athlesiure, and Melanin Apparel for backpacks, clothing, and more.

All in all, for many families, fulfilling this year’s back-to-school lists isn’t just about what’s cheapest or most convenient; it’s about finding options that align with their budgets, values, and communities.

“Regardless of income, families want to ensure their students are set up for success,” said Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist, per NRF. They are cutting back in other areas, using buy now, pay later or buying used or refurbished items to have everything they need for the school year.”