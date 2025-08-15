Gladys Knight responds to son’s claims that she is experiencing elder abuse

Gladys Knight is disputing claims by her son, Shanga Hankerson, that she is experiencing elder abuse by her husband, William McDowell.

Hankerson said in an interview with The Shade Room that he filed a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services because he is concerned about his mother’s cognitive health while she has been on tour. He pointed the finger at McDowell, alleging that he is forcing Knight to work while her health could be at risk.

“Not knowing where she is, not knowing where William is, is a big thing for her,” he told The Shade Room. “And that’s my biggest issue.”

Hankerson also said that he spoke to Knight’s road manager, Larry Ward. According to Hankerson, Ward broke down in tears and told him, “It’s been so hard.” And Hankerson believed that when he watched Knight’s performance afterwards, he saw her “zone out” on stage.

Knight, also referred to as “The Empress of Soul, responded to the claims by her son in a statement today shared with People Magazine that said she was “healthy and happy.”

“I’m sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented. I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?” Knight said in the statement to PEOPLE. “I’m healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I’m excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with The Queens Tour. See you soon.”

The 81-year-old singer and her son have had “no substantial contact,” according to Knight’s publicist, Laura Herlovich. The publicist also said in a statement that Hankerson’s claims are “defamatory” and have left Knight’s lawyers with “no choice but to explore any and all legal remedies.”

Knight and her son had a legal battle in 2017 when she fought to cut ties with his restaurant franchise, “Gladys Knight’s Chicken and Waffles,” which first opened in Atlanta in 1997. Hankerson was ordered to stop using Knight’s name, likeness, and memorabilia as a result. He was also sentenced to two years in prison for failing to withhold payroll taxes for the restaurants.

Hankerson told The Shade Room that it was at his sentencing that he began to notice her cognitive issues, saying that she wasn’t able to speak in full sentences and that her “awareness was low.” He also said he believes that she did not sue him on her own volition, and that McDowell had a hand in the decision.

“She was led to believe that that’s what she needed to do to protect her name. William saw an opening to shoot me down make, me a non-threat to his overall strategy.”

McDowell and Knight have been married since 2001. He is the fourth husband of Knight. Hankerson’s father is record producer and label owner Barry Hankerson, to whom Knight was married from 1974 to 1979.