Kid Cudi recalls beef with Drake and where things stand now with him and Kanye West

Kid Cudi has a new memoir out and he is getting quite a lot off his chest.

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the 41-year-old rapper did not hold back as he promoted “Cudi: The Memoir,” revealing raw truths about his career, personal struggles, and his feelings toward a handful of his contemporaries.

When asked about Drake, he revisited their long-running tension, which had more or less cooled off by 2021. Before they squashed their beef, he recalled how it began when the Toronto rapper dissed him while he was in rehab.

“I was like, oh okay, you wanna kick me when I’m down. Great.” said the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper.

Eventually, Kanye West was able to arrange a meeting between the two artists to settle their differences. This resulted in Cudi jumping on a “Certified Lover Boy” track, however, Cudi noted that was the last time since he’s heard from the “Nokia” performer.

“It just let me know that time is over,” he said. “We’ll never be homies like we were before. I don’t have any beef with him anymore, and I’m not mad at him or anything. It’s just time has gone by. [We are in] different places. It’s all good. I know he loves me. I know that. And I know he respects me as an artist. That’s good enough for me.”

Speaking of Ye, Cudi also publicly declared that he is “done” with the former collaborator and, at one point, close friend.

“He’s said some things that there’s just no coming back from,” Cudi said, adding that the Kanye’s comments about the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh were some of “the most evil, vile, disturbing, f— up” things he’s ever heard.

“There’s no coming back from that, man. I’m done with you,” he continued. “And it breaks my heart because I loved Kanye. I really loved him. He was part of my life changing, and at some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become, I just don’t know that guy anymore. I don’t know him. I don’t know that version of him and it’s really heartbreaking.”

On another note, he opened up about how much he “hated” testifying during the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, but said he did it to support Cassie Ventura.

“I know I did the right thing,” he said.

Born Scott Mescudi, Kid Cudi grew up in Cleveland with little means but plenty of love. His memoir traces his rise from those humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential voices in hip-hop, chronicling the whirlwind of sudden fame, drug abuse, a relapse that ended in a stroke, and his eventual path toward sobriety. It’s a candid account of both triumph and turbulence, offering fans an unflinching look at the man behind the music.

In the CBS interview, Cudi said he delves into his rock bottom moments and more.

“I was running to the grave,” he admitted. “I had a death wish.”

“Cudi: The Memoir” is available now wherever books are sold, and his 11th studio album “Free” is expected later this month.