Abby Phillip’s powerful monologue takes on Jillian Michaels and Trump over slavery comments 

In what she billed as a lesson, not a lecture—a subtle nod to a recent comment made by Jillian Michaels that white people might not want another lecture—Abby Phillip opened up the August 19th episode of CNN’s “NewsNight” with a monologue about the history, reality and legacy of slavery. The CNN anchor also noted that all of the information she referenced was available in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, one of many institutions President Trump has taken issue with.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump lamented that the Smithsonian was too focused on “how bad slavery was,” ironically contradicting comments made by Michaels on an episode of “NewsNight” last week, when she confidently stated that the president’s review of Smithsonian exhibits was in no way whitewashing slavery. Michaels’ comments set off a firestorm of discourse online, leading to her continued “clarification” of her remarks at a weekend conference in Florida, followed by Trump’s post. Even award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones felt compelled to weigh in.

What a week it has been in America.

“Last week, on this show, a guest shocked the table by arguing, in part, that slavery in America can’t just be blamed on one race. And that museums put too much focus on the role of white people who participated in that terrible institution. And now, tonight, that same argument is being pushed by the President of the United States. Donald Trump says that one of the reasons for his crackdown on Smithsonian museums is, quote, ‘Everything discussed is how bad slavery was,’” Phillip said in her opening.

She continued with what, until recently, seemed to be accepted as fact, even if controversially: “It’s important to say, objectively, slavery was, indeed, bad. It was evil, the nation’s original sin, and it is impossible to understand the true history of this country without fully grappling with slavery’s impact, simply because of their birthplace and the color of their skin, the bodies and spirits of black men, women, and children were exploited for profit and power.”

Phillip, for roughly four minutes, did the intellectual and emotional labor that Michaels said Black people might need to do, without the guarantee on the other side—that white people would listen. She shared information that is undeniable, and pointed out how all of the information was and is essential to the to the story of America, the “true history” that includes evils and horrors as well as the brightness and success of a nation, noting that museums are “supposed to be places to protect those stories, the images, the lessons, the very things that inform so much of our current state of our republic, from racism to poverty.” To cap it off, she made sure to point out how important it is for museums to do that, “no matter how painful, or in the President’s words, ‘horrible’ the lesson.”

In an Instagram caption where she shared her opening monologue, Phillip summed up the whole discussion quite succinctly: “Some people think we talk too much about slavery in America. But you can’t understand this country without it.”

Well said, Mrs. Phillip.