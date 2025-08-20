Howard University named the #1 HBCU by LinkedIn

H-U! You-Know!

LinkedIn just released its first-ever 50 Best Colleges list alongside its inaugural top college rankings for historically Black colleges and universities, and Howard University secured the top spot as the number one HBCU.

The Washington, D.C. university, long known as “The Mecca,” secured the honor based on alumni career success, with LinkedIn analyzing data tied to job placement, advancement, internships, entrepreneurial ventures, and the strength of alumni networks. The platform used hiring data and inMail outreach data.

“Howard University’s recognition as the top-ranked HBCU by LinkedIn is a powerful testament to the strength of our academic community and the global readiness of our graduates,” said Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., president of Howard University. “It reflects the intentionality behind our holistic model of education — one that combines academic rigor, faculty excellence, and real-world engagement. At Howard, we are cultivating leaders who are not only prepared to meet the challenges of today but are poised to shape the future across industries and around the world.”

Morehouse College in Atlanta followed at number two, celebrated for producing generations of Black male leaders, while its sister school, Spelman College, also in Atlanta, ranked number three, known nationally as a premier institution for Black women in higher education. Meanwhile North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and Hampton University rounded out the top five.

The recognition comes as Howard students return to campus amid a turbulent backdrop in the capital, as President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of D.C.’s police department has deployed hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops throughout the city.

The move, framed by the administration as a response to rising crime, has been met with widespread criticism as local crime statistics show violent crime has hit decades-low levels. Many residents and students have described the action as a political show of force that has reshaped the mood across the city.

One Howard student who spoke to NPR said the increased presence around the school’s campus has made many students feel uneasy.

“We’re young, we want to go outside, we want to have fun in a new area and we’re afraid to go out because we’re afraid, one wrong step, one wrong move, off the crosswalk and I’m getting flagged down for something,” Marek Deca told the outlet.

Still, the spirit on campus remains one of resilience. Another student speaking to WTOP said she’s informed her worried parents, “We’re going to be OK.”