Jasmine Crockett hits back after Marjorie Taylor Greene says she doesn’t understand Black ‘struggle’ because she’s educated

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Tex., hit back at recent comments from fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who said she doesn’t understand Black American “struggle” because of her educational background.

“She claims to be, you know, from her people…she puts on this image that she understands the Black American struggle. But let’s face it, the girl went to private school. She went on to, you know, I don’t know what college and law school she went to. It’s like…she’s a complete fake,” Greene said on Megyn Kelly’s YouTube show.

Crockett responded to Greene’s dig on social media, condemning it as racist. Without naming her directly, she wrote, “So MAGA keeps challenging my blackness due to the fact that I’m educated because it’s not racist at all to presume that I can’t be black if I have also been educated.”

The Texas congresswoman added, “BOTH CAN BE & are, in fact true. I’m black & educated! Many of you are just the opposite & prove my point about your hate EVERY SINGLE DAY.”

Crockett attended Rhodes College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and received her juris doctor from the University of Houston.

In 2020, Crockett told Darling Magazine that she changed her plans from being a public accountant to becoming a civil rights attorney after she and other Black students on campus experienced a series of hate crimes during her junior year of undergrad.

“My school didn’t know what to do, and they brought in The Cochran Firm, and the lawyer that helped me became my instant “shero,” she shared. “I was helpless and confused. She was able to calm me and walk me through the legal process. While we never figured out what happened, it was empowering to have her there. I saw how much help a lawyer could be to somebody at a very confusing time.”

Greene has repeatedly clashed with Crockett and other women of color in Congress, most infamously during an argument at a House Oversight Committee hearing when Greene said to Crockett, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

In response, Crockett famously used the phrase “Bleach Blonde, Bad Built, Butch Body” to refer to Greene’s physical appearance. She even sold merch using the phrase.

In her response to Greene’s latest comments, Crockett shared a “receipt” of her lived experience as a Black woman in America–a racist email from a Florida man who called her the n-word.

The message from Arce read: “I dont like the N word. Its disgusting. But, Jasmine, you big mouthed n—-r. You need the Black slapped the f–k out of you. You are more ignorant than Al Sharpton. And that POS is f—–g ignorant. Jasmine, you cunt, are a N—-r.”

“I’ve not done this in a long time, but receipts don’t lie & frankly I’m hoping that Steve of Florida has the day he deserves!” wrote Crockett. “Please keep your hoods on & stay outta my “hood.”