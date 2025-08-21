Poet Vivian Ayers Allen, mother of Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, dies at 102

Vivian Elizabeth Ayers Allen, the Pulitzer Prize–nominated poet, cultural activist, and mother of Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, has died at the age of 102.

Late Wednesday night, Debbie shared the news on Instagram in a post that featured a photo montage of her mother through the years set to Stevie Wonder’s “Golden Lady,” and with the text “Into the Eternal Light Vivian Ayers.”

“Mommie you have transformed into that cosmic bird Hawk that lives and breathes Freedom,” the Emmy-winning choreographer and actress wrote in the caption. “We will follow your trail of golden dust and continue to climb higher.”

She added, “We promise ‘to be true, be beautiful, be free.”

Ayers Allen, born July 29, 1923, in Chester, South Carolina, was known for her fierce dedication and artistic passion that shaped both her career and her family. After marrying Andrew Arthur Allen Sr., she welcomed four children—musician Andrew “Tex” Allen Jr., actress-choreographer Debbie Allen, banking executive Hugh Allen, and actress Phylicia Rashad—each of whom has achieved great success in their respective fields. Following their 1954 divorce, Ayers Allen continued to build on a remarkable legacy as a Pulitzer Prize–nominated poet, playwright, literary agent, activist, and cultural curator.

In 1952, she wrote the poetry collection “Spice of Dawns,” which earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination. In 1957, she wrote “Hawk,” an allegorical poem set in outer space. In 1966, she became the first Black faculty member at Rice University in Houston.

“As a child, it was amazing to have my mother — and somewhat disconcerting at times, because she wasn’t like other mothers,” Rashad said of their mother in a previous interview with NPR. “Other mothers didn’t get up at 3 o’clock in the morning to write. My mother did, every day.”

News of her death comes just two years after her family marked her milestone 100th birthday in August 2023 with multiple tributes and celebrations including at the Brainerd Institute in Chester, South Carolina, which featured Rashad reading “Hawk;” and another in Los Angeles at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center where Debbie, Angela Bassett, Jesse Williams, and Alexis Floyd honored her through performances and readings.

While discussing her mother with NPR, Rashad added just how impactful her legacy had been.

“It was my mother who gave us a real appreciation for art and literature as living things, not just as something hung on the wall or placed on the shelf — an appreciation for ideas and the power of thought and human intention,” she said. “My mother gave us a lot — she gave us everything.”